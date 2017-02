MILAN May 6 Juventus won the Serie A title with a 2-0 win over Cagliari on Sunday as AC Milan, the only team who could have caught them, lost 4-2 to arch-rivals Inter Milan.

The results gave Juventus an unassailable four-point lead over defending champions Milan with one game each to play. Diego Milito scored a hat-trick, including two penalties, for Inter who hit back after trailing 2-1 early in the second half.

