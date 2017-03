May 4 Juventus won a third consecutive Serie A title without playing on Sunday when AS Roma, the only team who could catch them, suffered a shock 4-1 defeat at relegation-threatened Catania.

Roma, who had won their previous nine league games, were left eight points adrift of Juventus with two games left. Juventus, who host Atalanta on Monday (1900), have won a record 30 league titles. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Justin Palmer)