MILAN, Sept 8 Juventus have a new stadium, AS
Roma harbour ambitious plans to play the same way as Barcelona,
but AC Milan are still the favourites to retain the Serie A
title, according to striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Milan and Lazio, who meet at San Siro on Friday (1845 GMT),
are the first teams in action as Serie A kicks off with what was
initially scheduled as the second match day, the first round
having been postponed by a players' strike.
Ibrahimovic is attempting to win the eighth league title of
his career and the sixth in a row.
He has already claimed two Dutch titles with Ajax Amsterdam,
one La Liga with Barcelona, three Serie A titles with Inter and
another one, last season, with his current side.
"We are still the favourites. We strengthened our squad in
the summer and we are stronger than last season, I like all our
new signings," said the Swede, adding that he was baffled about
the strike which delayed the start of the championship.
"To tell the truth, I don't know why we stopped. I'm happy
that we can finally get going."
AC Milan have signed midfielders Alberto Aquilani from
Liverpool and Antonio Nocerino from Palermo, defender Philippe
Mexes and left back Taye Taiwo.
However, they will play the first third of the season
without Mathieu Flamini after a knee operation and have lost
Andrea Pirlo after he joined Juventus, while bruising midfielder
Mark van Bommel is also injured.
RED-FACED INTER
Last season's runners-up Inter, who visit Palermo on Sunday
(1845), were left red-faced this week after it emerged that
Uruguay striker Diego Forlan, signed along with Argentina Mauro
Zarate to replace the departing Samuel Eto'o, could not play in
the Champions League group stage.
UEFA said 32-year-old Forlan was ineligible as he had played
for Atletico Madrid in a Europa League qualifier. Forlan said in
an interview with Spanish radio on Wednesday that he did not
know the intricacies of the rules.
Despite this mix-up, Inter, who have a number of the old
guard still at the club including goalkeeper Julio Cesar and
defenders Maicon, Lucio and Javier Zanetti, are seen as Milan's
biggest challengers.
Napoli, who start at Cesena on Saturday (1845), believe they
can at least equal last season's third place, although, with
little strength in depth, their chances could slip dramatically
if any of their top players are injured.
"The sky is the limit for Napoli, we will do our utmost in
all competitions," said Edinson Cavani, who promised not to
relax after winning the Copa America with Uruguay in July.
"We have everything it takes to have a successful season,"
added Cavani, second topscorer last season with 26 goals. "It's
impossible not to do well with such fantastic fans. We are very
optimistic."
Their first task is to get to grips with the newly-laid
artificial pitch at Cesena, and the Sea Horses' new signing
Adrian Mutu.
Ambitious AS Roma host Cagliari on Sunday (1300) with
Francesco Totti calling on fans to back new coach Luis Enrique
-- jeered during a Europa League qualifier for substituting the
talismanic one-club striker.
Cagliari are one of two teams who fired their coaches last
month and Massimo Ficcadenti will make his debut after replacing
Roberto Donadoni.
The other is Palermo where Stefano Poli was dismissed for
the second time this year and replaced by Devis Mangia.
Juventus, whose new stadium was being officially opened
later on Thursday with a friendly against English third-tier
side Notts Country, play their first competitive match at the
same arena on Sunday against Parma (1030).
Having finished seventh in each of the last two seasons,
Juventus have brought in former midfielder Antonio Conte as
coach and made a flurry of new signings, including Chile
midfielder Arturo Vidal and Montenegro striker Mirko Vucinic.
