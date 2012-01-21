* Two-goal Totti breaks Serie A scoring record

* Roma up to sixth after destroying Cesena 5-1

ROME, Jan 21 Francesco Totti hit two goals to set a Serie A scoring record as resurgent AS Roma climbed to sixth by crushing Cesena 5-1 at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

Captain Totti struck after 34 seconds before volleying his second from an Erik Lamela pass to claim his 211th goal for Roma, a league record for a single club.

Striker Fabio Borini grabbed the third in the ninth minute as Roma went on the rampage.

Third from bottom Cesena pulled a goal back through Brazilian Eder after 59 minutes but defender Juan (62) and Miralem Pjanic (70) clinched Roma's fourth straight league win as they chalked up 30 points from 18 games.

Roma, who had their previous match against Catania abandoned because of a waterlogged pitch, went 1-0 up when Totti ran on to a cheeky back-flick from Lamela and his fierce shot took a deflection to beat keeper Francesco Antonioli at the near post.

The home team poured forward and quickly doubled the lead with Argentine striker Lamela again finding his 35-year-old skipper and Totti overtaking Swedish striker Gunnar Nordahl who hit 210 goals for AC Milan between 1949-56.

Borini, preferred to Bojan Krkic in attack, then swept home Leandro Greco's left-wing centre as Cesena's defence was once more cut to ribbons.

Pjanic had a shot blocked on the goalline after 11 minutes but the score stayed the same until Eder raced through before lifting the ball over keeper Maarten Stekelenburg and slotting in for the visitors.

Totti went agonisingly close to a hat-trick with a rasping drive on the hour but Juan made it 4-1 by sidefooting home the rebound after Borini's header struck the woodwork.

Bosnia midfielder Pjanic netted the fifth, slamming the ball past Antonioli with his left foot after the keeper had failed to hold his initial effort.

(Writing by Richard Allen, editing by Tony Jimenez)