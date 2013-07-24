July 24 Fiorentina have reached an agreement to sign attacking midfielder Josep Ilicic from Palermo.

The resurgent Serie A side announced a deal for the Slovenian on their website on Wednesday (www.violachannel.tv), adding that it was subject to the player signing a contract.

The 25-year-old made a big impression in his first season in Sicily in 2010/11 having signed from Slovenia's Maribor and pricked the interest of several of Europe's top clubs.

However, Palermo went down from Serie A at the end of last season and Ilicic has now joined the Florence side, who lost Montenegro forward Stevan Jovetic to Manchester City but have recruited Germany striker Mario Gomez from Bayern Munich.

Fiorentina finished fourth in Serie A last term, just missing out on the Champions League. (Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Peter Rutherford)