Nov 28 AS Roma striker Pablo Osvaldo is
poised to be fined and suspended for up to 10 days later on
Monday after punching team mate Erik Lamela.
The incident happened after Friday's 2-0 loss at Udinese and
appears to have been sparked by Lamela not passing to the Italy
player, who now risks being dropped from the national squad
given coach Cesare Prandelli's strict behaviour code.
"It was a lack of respect from Osvaldo towards a team mate
and on request of the coach, the player will be punished,"
sporting director Franco Baldini told Roma TV Channel with media
reports saying it would be a 10-day ban.
Napoli's Ezequiel Lavezzi also had a difficult weekend with
his wife being robbed at gunpoint in Naples.
She is the latest in a string of people connected to Napoli
to be robbed in recent years and fans now fear one of their top
forwards could ask to leave having already courted moves away in
the past.
"If this happens again we are off," she was quoted as saying
by Monday's Gazzetta dello Sport.
