Soccer-Chapecoense fire coach Vagner Mancini
SAO PAULO, July 4 Chapecoense have fired coach Vagner Mancini, the man appointed seven months ago to rebuild the side after an airline crash tragically wiped out most of the first team squad.
July 3 Inter Milan and Sevilla have made midfielder Ever Banega's transfer back to the Spanish club official, both clubs said on Monday. (www.inter.it; www.sevillafc.es)
They reached a deal last week for the return of the Argentinian international to Sevilla after one season with Italy's Inter Milan after he passed medical tests.
Sevilla said that the 29-year-old, who spent two years at the Spanish club before moving to Inter Milan, had signed a three-year contract.
Italian media reported that the transfer fee for Banega, who made 28 league appearances and scored six goals last season, was 9 million euros ($10.23 million). (Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; Editing by Louise Ireland)
July 4 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Gold Cup Group stage matches on Tuesday Group stage - Group A Friday, July 7 (GMT) French Guiana v Canada (2300) Group stage - Group A Saturday, July 8 (GMT) Honduras v Costa Rica (0100) Group stage - Group B Saturday, July 8 (GMT) United States v Panama (2030) Martinique v Nicaragua (2300) Group stage - Group C Sunday, July 9 (GMT) Curacao v Jamaica (2300) Group stage - Group C Monday, July 10 (GMT) Mexico
July 4 Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Tuesday: