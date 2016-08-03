Soccer-La Liga to introduce video referees from 2018
MADRID, Jan 31 Video referees are expected to be used in Spanish soccer by the 2018-19 season when they are fully approved by FIFA, La Liga president Javier Tebas has said.
Aug 3 - Inter Milan have signed Italy midfielder Antonio Candreva from Lazio on a four-year contract, the Milan-based club said (www.inter.it) on Wednesday.
The 29-year-old joined Lazio in 2012 and made 30 league appearances last season, scoring 10 goals.
"I always wanted Inter and I'm really excited to become a Nerazzurri player at last," said Candreva who has played 40 times for Italy.
"I'd like to thank Lazio for the seasons we spent together and for giving me the chance to realise this dream."
Inter will compete in the Europa League next season after finishing fourth in Serie A.
Jan 31 Alexandre Pato has become the latest high-profile player to move to China with the Brazilian striker joining Tianjin Quanjian for the new Super League (CSL) season.
Jan 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Monday Monday, January 30 Universitario de Sucre 0 Oriente Petrolero 1 Sunday, January 29 Blooming 1 Sport Boys 3 Guabira 3 The Strongest 0 Jorge Wilstermann 1 Real Potosi 0 San Jose 1 Bolivar 4 Saturday, January 28 Nacional Potosi 4 Club Petrolero 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts