Aug 3 - Inter Milan have signed Italy midfielder Antonio Candreva from Lazio on a four-year contract, the Milan-based club said (www.inter.it) on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old joined Lazio in 2012 and made 30 league appearances last season, scoring 10 goals.

"I always wanted Inter and I'm really excited to become a Nerazzurri player at last," said Candreva who has played 40 times for Italy.

"I'd like to thank Lazio for the seasons we spent together and for giving me the chance to realise this dream."

Inter will compete in the Europa League next season after finishing fourth in Serie A.

