MILAN Nov 1 Inter Milan have sacked coach Frank de Boer, the Italian Serie A club said in a statement on Tuesday.

Dutchman De Boer had been in charge of the former European champions for less than three months after replacing Roberto Mancini.

Inter have lost four of their last five Serie A matches, dropping to 12th in the standings.

