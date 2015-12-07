Dec 7 Inter Milan midfielder Felipe Melo has been released from hospital after undergoing medical tests following a head injury during Saturday's 1-0 home win against Genoa, the club said.

"Felipe Melo is fine and has already been discharged after overnight observation in hospital," the club said on their official Twitter feed.

The 32-year-old Brazilian clashed with team mate Gary Medel in the first half and was replaced by Marcelo Brozovic.

Inter went on to win the game thanks to Adem Ljajic's second-half goal and top Serie A with 33 points. (Reporting by Marianna Ciabach-Malinowska in Gdynia; editing by Clare Fallon)