MILAN Nov 8 Stefano Pioli became Inter Milan's ninth coach since Jose Mourinho's departure in 2010 when he was appointed on Tuesday.

This is what happened to the other eight:

Rafael Benitez (June to December 2010). Inherited Mourinho's treble-winning squad for the 2010/11 season but the Spaniard's side was troubled by injuries. Inter won the Club World Cup in December but Benitez was sacked hours later after upsetting owner Massimo Moratti by publicly demanding new players. He left with the team seventh in Serie A.

Leonardo (December 2010 to June 2011). The Brazilian replaced Benitez and led Inter to a second-place finish in Serie A but was undermined by their Champions League quarter-final defeat by Schalke 04 and left a month after the season ended.

Gian Piero Gasperini (June to September 2011). Widely praised for his four-year stint at Genoa, Gasperini had just five games in the Inter hot seat, which included four defeats. After losing at home to Trabzonspor in the Champions League, the final straw was a 3-1 defeat by promoted Novara.

Claudio Ranieri (September 2011 to March 2012). An old Serie A favourite, Ranieiri lasted six months before he, too, was fired - hours after Moratti said he was likely to stay on. Ranieri struggled with an aging side and twice broke the record for fielding the oldest team in the Champions League. He left with Inter eighth in Serie A.

Andrea Stramaccioni (March 2012 to May 2013). Initially promoted from the youth team on a caretaker basis, the 37-year-old did well enough in the last matches of the season to earn a three-year contract. Inter then won their first seven games of the 2012-13 season but it was a false dawn. After a bout of injuries, they eventually finished ninth with 16 defeats in 38 matches. Despite Moratti acknowledging the injury crisis and saying it was not Stramaccioni's fault, the coach was fired days after the end of the season.

Walter Mazzarri (May 2013 to November 2014). The last coach of the Moratti era, Mazzarri had revived Napoli during his four years in charge. He led Inter to fifth place in 2013/14, a respectable effort in what was regarded as a transitional season, but became new president Erick Thohir's first sacking after a poor start to the following season left them ninth. It was the first time Mazzarri had been fired in his career.

Roberto Mancini (November 2014 to August 2016). Mancini had led Inter to three successive Serie A titles and returned to try and build a new side. After finishing the season eighth, they made a flying start to 2015-16, winning their first five games, and led the table just before Christmas. But it was another false dawn and, after an inexplicable slump, they finished fourth and missed out on the Champions League, their stated target. Chinese electronics retailer Suning took over the club in June and Mancini, increasingly frustrated over a lack of new signings, left in August two weeks before the new season.

Frank de Boer (August to November 2016). The Dutchman replaced Mancini, despite having no previous playing or coaching experience in Serie A, for yet another transitional season following the sale to Suning. Fired after losing seven out of 14 competitive games in an 85-day period. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)