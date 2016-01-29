Jan 29 Inter Milan have signed striker Eder Citadin Martins on a two-year loan from Sampdoria, Inter said on their official website on Friday (www.inter.it).

The move could be made permanent upon the fulfilment of certain conditions, the club said.

The Brazilian-born Italy international joins Inter after 4 years at Sampdoria, where he scored 49 goals in 135 matches.

He is the second-highest scorer in Serie A this season.

"I'm delighted to be here. I've worked hard for years to play for a big club like Inter," 29-year-old Eder said.

"I think he (Eder) could bring something different from other strikers, he can also benefit the other players because he is different from them," coach Roberto Mancini said at a recent news conference.

Fourth-placed Inter play local rivals AC Milan, who are sixth in Serie A, on Sunday. (Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi and Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdynia; editing by Andrew Roche)