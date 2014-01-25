ROME Jan 25 Inter Milan midfielder Fredy Guarin, whose transfer to Juventus fell through this week, has been dropped for Sunday's Serie A match with struggling Catania (1400 GMT), coach Walter Mazzarri said.

"After a series of conversations with him, I'm not playing Guarin. We should only be thinking about the match," Mazzarri told reporters on Saturday.

Guarin featured as a second half substitute in last week's 1-0 defeat by Genoa, but Mazzari refused to say whether the choice not to start him was motivated by the transfer.

"If I'm saying that I'm not talking about transfers, then it means that I'm not talking about transfers," an irritated Mazzarri added.

Colombian Guarin was at the centre of a swap deal with Juventus striker Mirko Vucinic which was called off after Inter fans staged furious protests.

Supporters felt the transfer would weaken what they considered an already substandard squad and strengthen a bitter rival.

The affair has soured relations between the two Italian giants, with Juventus publicly criticising Inter's handling of the deal, a move that led to Inter president Erick Thohir to defend his club in a statement.

Since Thohir's arrival in November Inter, joint fifth in Serie A, have won only one of their last eight league matches. (Reporting by Terry Daley, editing by Pritha Sarkar)