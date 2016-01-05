Jan 5 Goalkeeper Samir Handanovic has extended his contract with Serie A leaders Inter Milan until June 2019, the Italian club said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Slovenia international joined Inter from Udinese in 2012-13 and Inter have conceded the fewest goals in Serie A league this season.

"I am happy about this renewal, when both sides want the same thing it is never a problem," Handanovic told a news conference (www.inter.it).

Commenting on reports of Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic moving to Arsenal, Inter coach Roberto Mancini said the club has no intention of selling him.

"If Marcelo keeps a level head then he can become one of the best players around," Mancini said.

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi and Anna Jaworska-Guidotti in Gdynia, editing by Ed Osmond)