* Gasperini fired after five games

* Third coach to leave in post-Mourinho era

MILAN, Sept 21 Inter Milan fired coach Gian Piero Gasperini on Wednesday after he managed only one draw and four defeats in his first five competitive games in charge.

The final straw was Tuesday night's dismal performance in a 3-1 defeat at promoted Novara, who themselves had failed to win in their first two Serie A outings of the season.

"The club thanks Gian Piero Gasperini for his effort he showed in developing the role, and expresses regret at the interruption of the working relationship," said Inter in a statement on their website (www.inter.it).

Inter added that Daniele Bernazzani and Giuseppe Baresi had taken charge of training on Wednesday morning.

Gasperini, 53, is the third coach to leave Inter since the departure of Jose Mourinho following the 2009/10 treble-winning season, the club having also parted company with Rafael Benitez and Leonardo.

Ansa news agency listed Claudio Ranieri as favourite to replace him followed by Luis Figo, Delio Rossi and Walter Zenga.

Gasperini had previously spent just over four seasons with Genoa, leading them out of Serie B and turning them into one of the most competitive sides in the top flight.

However, when he was appointed at Inter critics were quick to question the fact that he had never coached any of the top clubs.

