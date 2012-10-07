BRIEF-Fnatic announces eSports partnership with AS Roma
* Announced today its partnership with Italian football club, AS Roma, to introduce club's first professional team to FIFA's growing eSports league Source text for Eikon:
MILAN Oct 7 Inter struck in the third minute with a Walter Samuel header and hung on despite playing nearly all the second half with 10 men to beat AC Milan 1-0 in their Serie A derby on Sunday.
Samuel scored with a diving header at the far post after Milan goalkeeper Christian Abbiati hesitated and failed to cut out Esteban Cambiasso's free kick.
Milan created far more chances and were in almost total control after Inter had midfielder Yuto Nagatomo sent off for a second bookable offence three minutes into the second half.
The defeat left Milan with only seven points from their first seven league games of the season. Inter have 15, four behind leaders Juvventus and Napoli. (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)
MUNICH, Feb 14 Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.
Feb 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Monday Monday, February 13 River Ecuador 0 Independiente del Valle 0 Sunday, February 12 Clan Juvenil 0 Macara 2 Delfin 1 Barcelona SC 0 Deportivo Cuenca 1 Fuerza Amarilla 0 Emelec 2 LDU de Quito 0 Friday, February 10 El Nacional 1 Universidad Catolica 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfi