MILAN Oct 7 Inter struck in the third minute with a Walter Samuel header and hung on despite playing nearly all the second half with 10 men to beat AC Milan 1-0 in their Serie A derby on Sunday.

Samuel scored with a diving header at the far post after Milan goalkeeper Christian Abbiati hesitated and failed to cut out Esteban Cambiasso's free kick.

Milan created far more chances and were in almost total control after Inter had midfielder Yuto Nagatomo sent off for a second bookable offence three minutes into the second half.

The defeat left Milan with only seven points from their first seven league games of the season. Inter have 15, four behind leaders Juvventus and Napoli. (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)