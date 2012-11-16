ROME Nov 16 Inter Milan centre-backs Andrea Ranocchia and Walter Samuel will both be available for Sunday's Serie A match with Cagliari (1400 GMT) after returning to full training on Thursday following injuries, Italian media said on Friday.

The two players were injured during the 3-1 win at Juventus a fortnight ago and, according to La Repubblica, could both be in the squad for the clash.

Inter, who have struggled with injuries this season, will have to do without attacker Freddy Guarin after he suffered a thigh strain during their 3-2 defeat at Atalanta last Sunday.

However, they have also welcomed back midfielders Philippe Coutinho and Wesley Sneijder, who took part in training on Wednesday.

Coutinho could be in the squad to face Cagliari, although it is unlikely that Dutch international Sneijder will play any part.

Andrea Stramaccioni's side are in second place in Serie A, four points behind champions and leaders Juventus. (Editing by Clare Fallon)