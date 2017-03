ROME May 11 Forward Antonio Cassano and defender Yuto Nagatomo return to the Inter squad that travels to relegation-threatened Genoa on Sunday, manager Andrea Stramaccioni said on Saturday.

"Cassano is still recovering. He's still not 100 percent but on Sunday he will be able to contribute to the team," Stramaccioni told a news conference.

Inter are eighth in Serie A on 53 points and will not play in Europe next season after a campaign in which their squad has been decimated by injuries.

They are without the suspended Juan Jesus and the injured Cristian Chivu who join a host of big names on the treatment table including includes Diego Milito, Rodrigo Palacio and Dejan Stankovic. (Reporting by Terry Daley, editing by Ed Osmond)