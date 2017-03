ROME, Sept 14 A superb equaliser from Arturo Vidal earned Juventus a 1-1 draw at Inter Milan in an intriguing Derby of Italy clash in Serie A on Saturday.

Walter Mazzari's Inter took the lead on 73 minutes through Mauro Icardi's first goal for the club following fine work from Ricky Alvarez.

But the away side equalised two minutes later when Vidal expertly controlled Kwadwo Asamoah's drilled cross before clipping his third goal in three games past Inter keeper Samir Handanovic.

It was the Slovene stopper who preserved a point for Inter with three minutes left when he got down well to Vidal's close range header, before Mauricio Isla sliced embarrassingly wide from the rebound. (Reporting by Terry Daley, editing by Justin Palmer)