Jan 19 Inter Milan are on the right path despite winning only one of their last eight league matches, coach Walter Mazzarri said after they sunk to a 1-0 defeat amid the mud and rain of Genoa on Sunday.

"I can't reprimand my lads for anything, it was a good performance," Mazzarri told reporters.

"From the way we played, we deserved more points. We have to keep believing in our game and our organisation. Once things start going in our favour we will probably win games where we deserve less than we deserved today," he said.

"It's one of those moments, where you create six or seven good chances and don't score (and) where you don't reap the rewards that you deserve.

"We played with Diego Milito, Rodrigo Palacio and Ricardo Alvarez and I honestly believe that in Italy you won't see any teams playing with a greater number of attacking players," he added, responding to suggestions that Inter were too cautious.

Inter made a promising start in Mazzarri's first season in charge but fell into a slump in November which coincided with the club's takeover by Indonesian business tycoon Erick Thohir.

Mazzarri has insisted that Inter, joint fifth alongside Hellas Verona, are in the middle of a rebuilding process.

"We all know that when a team like Inter is in an historic moment of change, it's difficult for people to understand," he said.

"What happens this season will help us build for next season and bring Inter back to the top level." (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Rex Gowar)