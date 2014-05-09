May 9 Inter Milan coach Walter Mazzarri has refused to guarantee that captain Javier Zanetti will face Lazio on Saturday in what would be his final home appearance after 19 seasons at the club.

The 40-year-old Argentine will retire at the end of the season and Mazzarri has already upset fans by not bringing him on for a final appearance against AC Milan in last Sunday's derby.

"Will Zanetti play? You'll see who I pick tomorrow," Mazzarri told a news conference on Friday.

"I speak to him on a daily basis, he knows that my choices are always logical and made based on beating the opposition.

"Either way, Zanetti is an Inter legend, it's weird to think we'll no longer see him out there playing or training, he's emblematic of this club.

"It's emotional when such an important footballer retires, not just for the fans either."

Zanetti has made 613 Serie A appearances, the second-highest number after former AC Milan defender Paolo Maldini. He played 105 times in the Champions League and his total number of Inter games is well over the 800 mark.

Mazzarri's debut season with Inter has been uninspiring and the 2010 treble winners are fifth in the table and still to guarantee a place in the Europa League next season.

The 1-0 defeat against Milan added to the supporters' dissatisfaction with the 52-year-old, who is proud to have coached seven Italian teams without ever being sacked.

"We got things wrong against AC Milan, it hurt the lads and me, as I'm the man in charge of it all," he said.

"Fans are very emotional, they have every right to be, they live in the emotion of the moment, but I enjoy being the lightning rod, it's part of a coach's job.

"Besides, the club knows what goes on, what's happened, the work the coach puts in and how it goes beyond a specific moment in time." (Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Justin Palmer)