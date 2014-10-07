MILAN Oct 7 Walter Mazzarri will have plenty of chew over during the international break following his Inter Milan side's dramatic capitulation, which has strained the testy coach's relations with supporters and media even further.

Inter's promising start to Serie A, including four unbeaten games with the 7-0 thrashing of Sassuolo among them, was a false dawn and reality has set in following a 4-1 defeat at home to Cagliari and 3-0 loss at Fiorentina on Sunday.

Mazzarri's three-man defence, where new signing Nemanja Vidic has already given away two penalties and been sent off, is under particular scrutiny.

The club's owner, Indonesian business tycoon Erik Thohir, has given Mazzarri a vote of confidence in a rare piece of good news for the under-fire coach, who is in his second season in charge after leading the side to fifth place last season.

"The defeat against Cagliari has shaken us a bit but I'm convinced that there is a determination to improve," Thohir was quoted as saying by Italian media.

"We hope the break will be useful to analyse the situation. Mazzarri continues to have our faith... Serie A is a very difficult and competitive championship and we need time."

Mazzarri has said that he knows what is going wrong, although he has not been prepared to discuss his team's failings in public apart from claiming that midfielder Gary Medel and striker Rodrigo Palacio lack match fitness.

POOR SHAPE

"Anything I say after a 3-0 is going to be wrong," he said after the Fiorentina defeat. "I have a clear view of what our problems are, which we managed to hide in the Europa League, but which emerged against Cagliari and again tonight."

"I need to shake up the team but I already know we aren't in good physical shape," he added. "I told the lads we have to work hard over the next 15 days so we're in a different condition when we get back on to the pitch.

"It'll be tough, as many of them will be away on international duty."

"I'd like to tell you what is happening within the team right now but I know whatever I say will be interpreted as an excuse. I've been through this many times before. Believe me, the less I say, the better."

Mazzarri, struggling to repeat the success and popularity he enjoyed during four years with Napoli and jeered by the San Siro crowd after last week's 2-0 win over Qarabag in the Europa League, appears to be adopting the siege mentality which Jose Mourinho favoured when he was at Inter.

Even before the Fiorentina game, Mazzarri's patience was wearing thin.

"I have always been an irritating coach to you journalists because I don't come here with a false smile," he said grumpily. "When I hear fair criticism, I value it, but when I hear senseless comments, I react to injustice.

"I already know in advance what you are going to write, so I do not care. Unfortunately, some critics influence the people in the stadium and make them see things that aren't there." (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by John O'Brien)