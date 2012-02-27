Feb 27 Inter Milan president Massimo
Moratti has stopped short of giving coach Claudio Ranieri his
full backing after the 2010 European champions lost for the
seventh time in eight games at Napoli on Sunday.
Former Juventus and AS Roma boss Ranieri took over from Gian
Piero Gasperini in September, initially lifting Inter from the
Serie A relegation zone to fourth place but they have dropped to
seventh after a dreadful run.
"We are thinking, we are seeing what to do. Now I'll call
Ranieri because I still haven't heard from him and we will see a
little bit what to do," Moratti told reporters on Monday before
being asked if the squad could improve under Ranieri.
"I believe so but now I want to hear Ranieri's state of mind
and that of the players. I heard it the other day and it seemed
to me like they had recovered psychologically but many times
that's not enough. We have all seen the Napoli game, so..."
Inter, who have not scored in five games as Ranieri
struggles to reintegrate Wesley Sneijder, have also been knocked
out of the Italian Cup as holders and lost 1-0 at Olympique
Marseille in their Champions league last-16 first leg last week.
Ranieri, whose side lost 1-0 at Napoli at the weekend, quit
hometown club Roma last season after a similar dip in form.
Since Jose Mourinho's departure following Inter's
unprecedented 2010 treble triumph in Serie A, the Italian Cup
and the Champions League, the club have lurched through four
managers and failed to adequately rejuvenate an ageing side.
