ROME Oct 4 Inter Milan will be without defender Hugo Campagnaro and forward Jonathan for Saturday's match with Serie A leaders AS Roma, Inter manager Walter Mazzarri said on Friday.

"Hugo has a problem on the underside of his foot and I only want players who are at the top of their form. Even if he has done well up to now he's not available," Mazzarri told a news conference.

"Jonathan has a muscle problem."

Inter are fourth in the standings on 14 points, four behind Roma who have won their first six matches.

Jonathan has scored one goal in five appearances and Campagnaro has been a key player in Inter's defence since following Mazzarri from Napoli in the close season. (Reporting by Terry Daley, editing by Ed Osmond)