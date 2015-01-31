MILAN Jan 31 A defensive crisis will force Inter Milan to make a late move in the transfer market before Tuesday's deadline, coach Roberto Mancini said on Saturday.

Hugo Campagnaro and Marco Andreolli will miss Sunday's Serie A match at 12th placed Sassuolo through injury while Andrea Ranocchia is a fitness doubt.

Juan Jesus is also auspended after elbowing Giorgio Chiellini in a recent game against Juventus.

"Most of our centre backs are out so we need to go out and buy someone," Mancini told reporters. "The problem with this market is there aren't many available players.

"One possibility is to get a younger player and work with him so that you will have a starter when next season begins. Or you have 30 million euros ($33.86 million) ready to spend."

Inter thrashed Sassuolo 7-0 in the second game of the season, the same margin of victory they defeated Sunday's opposition last year.

After making a promising start to the New Year with an away draw at Juve and a home win against Genoa, Inter have claimed one point from their last two games.

"The team is improving game after game even though we haven't been able to win many of them," said Mancini. "We have to be fearless inside the box and need a little bit of luck as well."

Inter are 10th on 26 points, 10 shy of a Champions League spot.

