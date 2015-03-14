ROME, March 14 Inter Milan coach Roberto Mancini backed his error-prone goalkeeper on Saturday as his side attempt to bounce back from their midweek Europa League defeat by Wolfsburg.

Mancini's men take the lead in Germany through Rodrigo Palacio, only to lose the first-leg 3-1 with keeper Juan Pablo Carrizo blundering for all three of the strikes.

However, Mancini defended Carrizo, saying he would not be unduly punished for his shaky last-16 showing.

"Everyone can make mistakes" he told a news conference. "It's too bad as he had made two terrific saves in the first half. But he'll be back in goal on Thursday (for the second-leg)."

Mancini said he was now putting Europe to one side to concentrate on the league encounter against Cesena on Sunday (1945 GMT).

"We'll have four days to prepare for the return leg. We need to focus on Cesena who have been playing well as of late."

Inter are in ninth place, with 36 points from 26 matches in Serie A, and face a struggle to qualify again the for Europa League next season.

The Nerazzurri have conceded goals in six of their last seven league games and regular centre-back, Juan Jesus, will be on the sidelines as he serves a one-game suspension against Cesena.

Marco Andreolli is set to replace the Brazilian defender, with Nemanja Vidic inconsistent this season.

"Our best duo is formed by Juan Jesus and Andrea Ranocchia," Mancini said.

Cesena, who have 11 points from their last seven matches, are second bottom on 20 points, four adrift of Atalanta and safety.

Mancini also believes he has done nothing wrong in expressing a desire to sign Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure, who he coached while boss at the Etihad.

"I consider Yaya as a son," Mancini said. "I know he has a contract elsewhere but if there is a chance to sign him I'd love to coach him again."

(Reporting by Jacopo Lomonaco, editing by Douglas Beattie)