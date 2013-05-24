ROME May 24 Inter Milan appointed former Napoli boss Walter Mazzarri as their new coach on Friday after sacking Andrea Stramaccioni following a disappointing ninth-place finish in Serie A.

"The agreement with Walter Mazzarri will last two years," the club said in a statement.

Mazzarri left Napoli on Sunday after just under four seasons in charge having guided them to second spot. (Editing by Mark Meadows)