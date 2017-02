July 27 Inter Milan duo Julio Cesar and Giampaolo Pazzini have been omitted from the Serie A side's Europa League squad, making their exits from the 2010 European champions all but certain.

Brazilian goalkeeper Julio Cesar knew his time was up when Inter signed Udinese's Samir Handanovic while striker Pazzini has long been linked in the media with a move away.

As well as releasing the Europa League squad on Friday, Inter unveiled new midfield signing Gabi Mudingayi from Bologna.

