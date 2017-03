ROME Nov 14 Inter Milan have sacked coach Walter Mazzarri after a poor start to the season, the Serie A club said on Friday.

Mazzari, who took over from Andrea Stramaccioni in May 2013, had come under pressure after a string of poor results left Inter ninth in the table, 12 points behind leaders Juventus.

"FC Internazionale would like to announce that Walter Mazzarri has been relieved of his duties as first team coach," the club said in a statement on their website. (Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)