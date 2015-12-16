Dec 16 - Inter Milan coach Roberto Mancini says a major reshuffle of his squad is not needed in the January transfer window as they firmly sit on top of the Serie A table.

Last season Inter had to alter their tactics after the club signed wingers Xherdan Shaqiri and Lukas Podolski in the January transfer window.

"I don't think we need to do anything but we do need to consider if there are players who want to move on so they can play more," the former Manchester City manager said in an interview with the Italian television channel RAI.

There are some players in the Inter squad who play less, including Spanish defender Martin Montoya who is on loan from Champions League winners Barcelona.

"I don't know if Montoya will leave in January. He's played and shown he's up to the task... It's up to him if he wants to accept this situation or look somewhere else where he might play more regularly," Mancini added.

Mancini played down Italian media rumours on the possible signing of Argentinian Boca Juniors striker Jonathan Calleri.

Inter, four points ahead of second-placed Fiorentina, play Lazio on Sunday in their last match before the transfer window opens. (Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski and Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; editing by Clare Fallon)