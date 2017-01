MILAN Aug 8 Inter Milan has parted company with head coach Roberto Mancini "by mutual agreement", the Italian soccer club said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The club, which came fourth in Italy's Serie A last season, failing to qualify for the next Champion's League, thanked Mancini for his work since joining in November 2014.

Mancini was rumoured to have been unhappy since Chinese electronics retailer Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd bought a controlling stake in June. (Reporting by Isla Binnie)