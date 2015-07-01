MADRID, July 1 Atletico Madrid's Brazil defender Miranda has flown to Italy for a medical with Inter Milan ahead of a proposed move to the Serie A club.

Inter published pictures of the centre back, who has a contract with Atletico for one more season, on their website (www.inter.it) talking with medical staff on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old has a market value of 22 million euros ($24.4 million), according to website Transfermarkt.com.

Miranda joined Atletico from Sao Paolo in 2011 following a spell with French club Sochaux and was a key part of the side that won La Liga and reached the final of the Champions League in 2013-14.

He was in the Brazil squad at the Copa America currently being played in Chile.

Inter, who won a treble of European Cup and Italian league and Cup in 2009-10, are looking to rebuild under coach Roberto Mancini after failing to qualify for continental competition last season. ($1 = 0.9012 euros) (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)