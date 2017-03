Feb 26 Inter Milan have been fined 50,000 euros ($66,100) after fans racially abused their former player Mario Balotelli in Sunday's city derby with AC Milan, Serie A said in a statement on Tuesday.

Italian authorities have long been criticised by anti-racism campaigners for not cracking down hard enough on discrimination in sport. ($1 = 0.7567 euros) (Editing by Mark Meadows)