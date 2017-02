MILAN, Sept 22 Claudio Ranieri has been named Inter Milan coach on a deal until June 2013, the Serie A club said in a statement on Thursday.

The former AS Roma and Juventus boss replaced Gian Piero Gasperini, who was sacked after just five games in the job. (Editing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)