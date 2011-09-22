Sept 22 Claudio Ranieri was named Inter Milan coach on Thursday after Gian Piero Gasperini was sacked after five games following a poor start to the season.

Here are some key facts on Ranieri:

* EARLY LIFE:

-- Born in October 1951 in Rome, he began his football career as a defender with AS Roma, Catanzaro and Catania (five years in Serie A). His first coaching job was with amateur side Vigor Lamezia in 1985.

* RANIERI AS COACH:

-- The Italian began his managerial career with Campania before guiding Cagliari from the third division into Serie A between 1989 and 1991. His next move was to Napoli where he was unable to bring success.

-- Ranieri was then appointed Fiorentina manager and led the club into Serie A in 1994, tasting Italian Cup and Super Cup glory in 1996.

-- Ranieri moved to Spain with Valencia, adding the 1999 Spanish Cup to his honours list. He left to take on the onerous task of managing Atletico Madrid in mid-1999. His tenure at the troubled club was short.

* CHELSEA:

-- Ranieri replaced Gianluca Vialli at Chelsea in Sept. 2000. Despite his sometimes comical English, Ranieri guided Chelsea into sixth place in the league in his first season, helping them to qualify for the UEFA Cup.

-- After new Russian billionaire owner Roman Abramovich took over in July 2003, Ranieri suffered constant speculation over his future. Despite this, he steered Chelsea to second in the league, their highest position for 49 years, and to the Champions League semi-finals where they were beaten by Monaco. He was, however, sacked in May 2004.

* JUVENTUS:

-- He replaced Didier Deschamps in June 2007 after Juve had returned to Serie A following their demotion for match-fixing.

-- A third-placed finish in their first season back was widely praised and the second campaign started well with home and away wins over Real Madrid in the Champions League. Performances dropped late in the campaign though and he was replaced by Ciro Ferrara in May with a Champions League place at risk.

* AS ROMA

-- He took over from Luciano Spalletti early in the 2009/10 season with the club struggling and he led them on a stunning run which culminated with a runners-up spot in Serie A and the Italian Cup. They almost pipped Jose Mourinho's Inter Milan to the scudetto but for one home loss to Sampdoria.

-- Last season was always going to be tough in comparison, with the indebted club in the process of being sold, and a series of poor results led to his resignation in February.

* RANIERI, THE MAN:

-- Ranieri's training sessions are known to be tough, while his style of play demands fitness and a strong work ethic.

-- His public persona is that of the classic Italian "Mister", the strict tactician who demands total respect, but off duty he is charming and gregarious and he is widely respected within the Italian game. (Compiled by Mark Meadows; Editing by Clare Fallon; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)