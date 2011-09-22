Sept 22 Claudio Ranieri was named Inter Milan
coach on Thursday after Gian Piero Gasperini was sacked after
five games following a poor start to the season.
Here are some key facts on Ranieri:
* EARLY LIFE:
-- Born in October 1951 in Rome, he began his football career
as a defender with AS Roma, Catanzaro and Catania (five years in
Serie A). His first coaching job was with amateur side Vigor
Lamezia in 1985.
* RANIERI AS COACH:
-- The Italian began his managerial career with Campania
before guiding Cagliari from the third division into Serie A
between 1989 and 1991. His next move was to Napoli where he was
unable to bring success.
-- Ranieri was then appointed Fiorentina manager and led the
club into Serie A in 1994, tasting Italian Cup and Super Cup
glory in 1996.
-- Ranieri moved to Spain with Valencia, adding the 1999
Spanish Cup to his honours list. He left to take on the onerous
task of managing Atletico Madrid in mid-1999. His tenure at the
troubled club was short.
* CHELSEA:
-- Ranieri replaced Gianluca Vialli at Chelsea in Sept. 2000.
Despite his sometimes comical English, Ranieri guided Chelsea
into sixth place in the league in his first season, helping them
to qualify for the UEFA Cup.
-- After new Russian billionaire owner Roman Abramovich took
over in July 2003, Ranieri suffered constant speculation over
his future. Despite this, he steered Chelsea to second in the
league, their highest position for 49 years, and to the
Champions League semi-finals where they were beaten by Monaco.
He was, however, sacked in May 2004.
* JUVENTUS:
-- He replaced Didier Deschamps in June 2007 after Juve had
returned to Serie A following their demotion for match-fixing.
-- A third-placed finish in their first season back was
widely praised and the second campaign started well with home
and away wins over Real Madrid in the Champions League.
Performances dropped late in the campaign though and he was
replaced by Ciro Ferrara in May with a Champions League place at
risk.
* AS ROMA
-- He took over from Luciano Spalletti early in the 2009/10
season with the club struggling and he led them on a stunning
run which culminated with a runners-up spot in Serie A and the
Italian Cup. They almost pipped Jose Mourinho's Inter Milan to
the scudetto but for one home loss to Sampdoria.
-- Last season was always going to be tough in comparison,
with the indebted club in the process of being sold, and a
series of poor results led to his resignation in February.
* RANIERI, THE MAN:
-- Ranieri's training sessions are known to be tough, while
his style of play demands fitness and a strong work ethic.
-- His public persona is that of the classic Italian
"Mister", the strict tactician who demands total respect, but
off duty he is charming and gregarious and he is widely
respected within the Italian game.
