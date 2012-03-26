March 26 Inter Milan parted company with coach Claudio Ranieri on Monday after a weekend defeat by Juventus left them struggling to qualify for next season's Champions League.

The Serie A club said on their website that Ranieri had left his post and Andrea Stramaccioni, who was on the coaching staff, would take temporary charge of the team.

"The President Massimo Moratti and all FC International would like to thank Claudio Ranieri and his staff for their professionalism and dedication and sincerity in recent months at the helm of the team," a club statement said.

Ranieri, the former Chelsea, Valencia, Juventus and AS Roma manager, took over at Inter last September but the side have struggled and are eighth in Serie A, 10 points behind third-placed Lazio who are in the final Champions League spot.

Inter Milan won the Champions League in 2010 under coach Jose Mourinho and claimed the Serie A title five seasons in a row from 2006.

