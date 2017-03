ROME Feb 22 Inter Milan defender Andrea Ranocchia will miss the derby with AC Milan on Sunday (1945) after sustaining a knee injury during Thursday's 3-0 Europa League win over CFR Cluj.

The 25-year-old suffered ligament damage to his right knee, ANSA news service reported.

Inter are fifth in Serie A on 43 points, only a point and two places behind a resurgent Milan. (Reporting by Terry Daley, editing by Justin Palmer)