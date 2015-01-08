BERLIN Jan 8 Inter have agreed with German champions Bayern Munich to sign speedy winger Xherdan Shaqiri, the Italian club said on Thursday.

The stocky 23-year-old midfielder, who joined Bayern in 2012, has failed to hold down a regular starting spot under coach Pep Guardiola and had repeatedly hinted at leaving in the winter transfer window.

He made three starts in 17 league games this season and has scored a total of 11 league goals in 52 Bundesliga appearances for the Bavarians.

"Inter and FC Bayern agree terms for Shaqiri. Just the paperwork to be signed," the club said on Twitter.

There were no immediate details regarding the length of his contract with the 2010 Champions League winners, who have also signed Germany international Lukas Podolski in recent days. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Justin Palmer)