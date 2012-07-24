ROME, July 24 Filippo Inzaghi announced his
retirement from football on Tuesday, and said he would be
joining the AC Milan youth coaching staff.
“"My time with Milan finished in the best possible way, with
a goal in the final game, so it was all perfect," Inzaghi, 38,
told Italian media.
“"Now I begin another dream, which is to be a coach and
hopefully win the Champions League."
Inzaghi, who scored 156 Serie A goals in 370 games, added:
“"I couldn't go to play elsewhere, as I could not just leave
Milan. Today I received a proposal from England, but I can't
leave Milan.
“"I signed a two-year contract and will coach the youth
team, then I hope one day to lead the senior squad too."
