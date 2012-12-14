Dec 14 Stevan Jovetic has hinted he will stay Fiorentina at least until the end of the season ahead of his expected return to Vincenzo Montella's side for the Serie A derby at home to Siena on Sunday (1130 GMT).

The Montenegrin, who is Fiorentina's top scorer with six goals and should return to action after over a month out injured, has been the subject of transfer speculation with media reports saying Juventus are interested in the attacker.

"Do I dream of playing for a bigger club? It's better to say not too much. Generally, I do not think too much about what will happen in the future. If something has to happen, it will happen anyway. It's up to me only to work and devote myself to soccer," Jovetic told Montenegrin website Vijesti.me.

"I've been here five years and I've learned the language and local habits and even if going abroad would be a new challenge I would like to stay in Italy.

"I've had offers but I wanted to stay (in the close season)and I did, also because the president promised to strengthen the squad and fight for the Champions League, both promises which have been kept."

Surprise packages Fiorentina are on 29 points and in joint-fifth in Serie A, nine points behind leaders Juventus and four behind Napoli in the third Champions League place. (Reporting by Terry Daley in Rome; Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net)