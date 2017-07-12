FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Bayern's Costa undergoes medical at Juventus
#World Football
July 12, 2017 / 9:09 AM / 20 hours ago

Soccer-Bayern's Costa undergoes medical at Juventus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Bayern Munich winger Douglas Costa is undergoing medical tests at Juventus ahead of his expected move, the Italian champions said on Wednesday.

"Douglas Costa is currently undergoing a routine medical ahead of a proposed transfer from Bayern Munich," Juventus said on their website (www.juventus.com).

The Brazil international, capped 21 times, will join Juventus on a loan for a fee of 6 million euros ($6.88 million), according to Italian media.

The contract should also envisage the option to make the move of the 26-year-old permanent for 40 million euros.

Costa spent five years at Ukrainian top-tier club Shakhtar Donetsk before joining the Bundesliga champions in 2015, making 23 league appearances last season and scoring four goals.

$1 = 0.8725 euros Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia

