MILAN, April 24 Juventus need one point to secure the Serie A title after beating rivals Fiorentina 2-1 away on Sunday helped by Gianluigi Buffon saving a 90th minute penalty from Nikola Kalinic.

Alvaro Morata struck the 83rd-minute winner for Juve two minutes after Kalinic had equalised for the hosts with a curling effort to cancel out Mario Mandzukic's first-half opener.

Juve have 85 points, 12 clear of Napoli who have four games left, and will claim a record fifth consecutive Scudetto on Monday if second-placed Napoli fail to beat AS Roma away.

Mandzukic opened the scoring in the 39th minute when Paul Pogba headed Sami Khedira's lofted pass into his path.

Kalinic stunned Juve in the 81st by capitalising on an error by Leonardo Bonucci before firing past Buffon but moments later Morata levelled with a tap-in after a goalmouth scramble.

Kalinic could have rescued a point for fifth-placed Fiorentina, who have 59, after earning a dubious late penalty, but his spot kick was saved by the outstanding Buffon.

Should Napoli beat Roma on Monday, then Juve -- the 'Old Lady' of Italian football -- will have a chance to wrap up the title when they host relegation-threatened Carpi next Sunday. (Writing by Ed Dove; Editing by Ken Ferris)