Aug 10 Cagliari have signed Chile midfielder Mauricio Isla from Juventus on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee, the newly promoted Serie A side said on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old, who spent last year on loan at Olympique de Marseille, helped Chile retained the Copa America in the United States this year, featuring in the final against Argentina.

Isla has extensive experience of Serie A having moved to Udinese from Universidad Catolica in Chile before securing a contract with the 'Old Lady' of Italian football in 2012.

He was part of three title-winning campaigns at Juve but fell out of favour under Massimiliano Allegri and went on loan to Queens Park Rangers for the 2014-15 season although he could not prevent them being relegated from the Premier League.

Serie B champions Cagliari begin their Serie A campaign at Genoa on Aug. 21. (Reporting by Ed Dove; Editing by Ken Ferris)