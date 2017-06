MILAN, March 10 AC Milan came within seconds of ending Juventus' 17-month run of home league wins before a hugely controversial penalty gave the Serie A leaders a 2-1 win in a stormy match on Friday.

The penalty was awarded for handball by Mattia De Sciglio although Stephan Lichtsteiner's cross hit him at point-blank range and, in any case, appeared to strike his stomach rather than his hand.

After a long consultation between the referee and the goal-line assistant, and amid furious Milan protests, Paulo Dybala converted the spot kick in the seventh minute of stoppage time and give Juventus their 31st home league win in a row.

The win left Juventus 11 points clear of second-placed AS Roma who visit Palermo on Sunday. Milan, whose more modest aim is to qualify for the Europa League, are seventh.

Defender Mehdi Benatia gave Juventus the lead on the half hour from close range but Carlos Bacca levelled two minutes before halftime when he prodded the ball past Gianluigi Buffon from Gerard Delofeu's pass.

Juventus dominated the second half but could not seem to find a way past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The 18-year-old Milan goalkeeper produced a superb double save when he parried Sami Khedira's shot and then tipped Gonzalo Higuain's effort around the post from the rebound.

He made another outstanding save to block an Higuain shot in stoppage time but Juventus were awarded the penalty immediately afterwards.

Milan were down to 10 men by that time after Jose Sosa was sent off for a vicious sliding tackle. (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)