July 21 Juventus are set to sign Dinamo Zagreb's Croatian forward Marko Pjaca who is undergoing a medical in Turin, the Italian champions said on Thursday.

"Croatia international winger Marko Pjaca arrived at J-Medical this morning, where he is carrying out routine tests ahead of a proposed move to Juventus," the club said in a statement.

The 21-year-old Pjaca, who has 10 caps for his country, joined Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb in 2014 and scored four goals in 22 league appearances last season.

Pjaca made his professional debut at the age of 16 with Dinamo Zagreb's local rivals Lokomotiva in 2012. (Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)