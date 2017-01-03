Soccer-Toronto FC star Giovinco gets China offer, says agent
Jan 24 Italy international Sebastian Giovinco has received "concrete proposals" from two clubs to play in China, Italian media reported on Tuesday.
Jan 3 Juventus have signed Venezuela captain Tomas Rincon from Serie A rivals Genoa, the Italian champions said on Tuesday.
Juve paid 8 million euros ($8.3 million) for the 28-year-old defensive midfielder, who has signed a four-year contract with the Turin club.
Rincon played for Bundesliga side Hamburg SV for five years before moving to Italy in 2014 and he has represented his country 81 times.
PORT GENTIL, Gabon, Jan 24 The Democratic Republic of Congo and Morocco both qualified on Tuesday for the quarter-finals of the African Nations Cup, leaving high-profile casualties in their wake.
Jan 24 (Gracenote) - Results from the Dutch Cup Quarterfinal matches on Tuesday Quarterfinal Tuesday, January 24 FC Volendam (II) - Sparta Rotterdam 1-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 5-6) Sparta Rotterdam win 6-5 on penalties. Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarterfinal Wednesday, January 25 Utrecht v SC Cambuur (II) (1730) AZ Alkmaar v Heerenveen (1945) Thursday, January 26 Vitesse Arnhem v Feyenoord (1945)