Soccer-Bulgarian championship champions group results and standings
April 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship Champions Group matches on Friday Friday, April 14 Ludogorets 0 Levski Sofia 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Ludogorets 28 21 5 2 69 20 68 ------------------------- 2 Levski Sofia 28 16 7 5 43 17 55 ------------------------- 3 CSKA-Sofia 28 15 7 6 40 18 52 ------------------------- 4 Cherno More Varna 27 12 7 8 31 27 43 5 Dunav 2010 27 11 8 8 33 31 41 6 Lokomotiv P