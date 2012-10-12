ROME Oct 12 Juventus assistant coach Angelo Alessio will be back in the dugout for the Serie A champions next weekend after the Italian sports tribunal cut his match day ban from six to four months on Friday.

Alessio was initially handed an eight-month ban for failing to report attempts to fix matches during his time at Siena but had it reduced to six on appeal on Aug. 24.

The latest reduction means that his ban expires on Monday, meaning that he will be allowed to be on the touchline for the champion's huge clash with title rivals Napoli next Saturday.

Earlier this month, Juve boss Antonio Conte had his 10-month ban, also imposed for failing to report match-fixing at Siena, cut to four, meaning that he will be free to begin full managerial duties on Dec. 8. (Editing by Patrick Johnston)