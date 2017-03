ROME, Dec 17 (Reuters) Milan - Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri's appeal against his one-match ban has been accepted and he will be on the bench for the game against Cagliari on Thursday.

Allegri was suspended for insulting the referee during his team's game against Sampdoria but the punishment has been changed to a 10,000-euro ($12,336) fine by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC).

(Reporting by Emanuele Giulianelli, editing by Ed Osmond)