ROME, July 16 Massimiliano Allegri knows he will have to bring European success to Juventus if he is to win over fans after replacing the much-loved Antonio Conte as the Italian champions' coach.

Conte resigned on Tuesday after three years at the helm during which he won a hat-trick of league titles and re-established the Old Lady as the pre-eminent force in Italian football.

However, he failed to translate that local dominance into European triumphs, with Juve's best under Conte being a place in the Champions League quarter-finals where they were brushed aside 4-0 on aggregate by eventual winners Bayern Munich.

Last year they crashed out of the Champions League at the group stage, before being beaten by Benfica in the semi-finals of the Europa League.

"There is definitely a need to do better in the Champions League. The club is looking to strengthen the team in Italy but above all in Europe," Allegri told a media conference on Wednesday.

"In Europe there are great clubs that earn more money than us, but we have the duty to have a good Champions League campaign because I believe that Juve should be in the top eight of European football."

Juve fans are unhappy about Conte's departure or the hiring of Allegri, creating the #NoAllegri hashtag on Twitter to show the club their displeasure at their new coach. It quickly started trending worldwide.

Allegri was sacked by AC Milan midway through last season after a dreadful start that left them languishing in mid-table and was replaced by Clarence Seedorf in January after more than a year of speculation surrounding his position.

However, he won the Serie A title in 2011 with Milan and they finished four points behind Conte's undefeated Juventus the following year.

The next season, Allegri had to deal with the sale of Brazil defender Thiago Silva and Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the club tightened the purse strings, but Milan managed third place and a spot in the Champions League.

'NORMAL REACTION'

"It's normal that there's a reaction from the fans. Conte represented more than just the last three years, he represents a lot for Juve as a player as well," Allegri said.

"How can I win them over? With results, hard work and respect and professionalism. I know how important it is to coach Juve, I was Milan's trainer for four years and that makes me ready to continue their winning run."

Reports had also circulated that Carlos Tevez and other players had demanded a meeting with the club hierarchy after hearing of Conte's departure, something categorically denied by Juve's sporting director Giuseppe Marotta.

"That any players have asked for a meeting with me is utterly false. It's normal that you call your players to tell them that we've got a new trainer, and that's what we did," he said.

Marotta said Conte leaving had nothing to do with clashes over transfer policy, after reports that Juventus were willing to sell top midfielders Paul Pogba of France and Arturo Vidal, insisting that the Chilean was not for sale.

"Vidal is a Juventus player, we have never put him up for sale. We've been asked for meetings with important clubs, but we have never sat down with anyone for negotiations."

Allegri played down suggestions of a rift with playmaker Andrea Pirlo, who as Milan coach he sold to Juventus in 2011.

Pirlo said after the transfer that Allegri's desire to play other players in his position forced him out of Milan.

"I have a good relationship with Pirlo. He is a champion and with me he always played. He had some unforgettable years at Milan and he's doing that again at Juve," Allegri said. "I'd never question his qualities - that would be madness." (Editing by Rex Gowar)